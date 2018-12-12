One Tree Hill may be one of the most successful teen drama's to come out of the 00's, but it has quite a dark history.
Last year, a former writer for the show accused showrunner Mark Schwahn of sexual misconduct; shortly after, the rest of the cast and crew corroborated the writer's claims. Now, the One Tree Hill Pandora's Box has been opened. In a recent interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Sophia Bush, the show's lead actress, revealed even more about the show's machinations. According to Bush, producers on the show would use the actors' personal lives to fuel the show.
Advertisement
"[Producers] made practice of taking advantage of people’s personal lives and not just for me and for my ex — for other actors on the show who would share, like as you do when you get close to people, deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn’t okay," Bush said.
Producers also reportedly ran advertisements for the show that involved Bush's marriage to actor Chad Michael Murray. Bush and Murray played love interests on the show and were briefly married in 2005. They split after five months and Bush requested an annulment, citing fraud. Their relationship became a focal point in coverage of the show, as it mirrored the arc of their characters as well.
Currently, Bush is spearheading the CBS spy drama Surveillance. She will be producing the drama in addition to starring. Listen to Bush's full interview on Armchair Expert here.
View this post on Instagram
New view, who dis? • In all seriousness, this is a moment I’ll never forget. And it feels like a great #MondayMantra moment... so in the words of Colin Powell, “A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.“ • Keep chasing those dreams, babes. When you’re tired of working, work harder. Consistency is key. Do a little every day, and before you know it, you’ll have done a whole lot. • ♥️♥️♥️
Advertisement