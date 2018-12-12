View this post on Instagram

New view, who dis? • In all seriousness, this is a moment I’ll never forget. And it feels like a great #MondayMantra moment... so in the words of Colin Powell, “A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.“ • Keep chasing those dreams, babes. When you’re tired of working, work harder. Consistency is key. Do a little every day, and before you know it, you’ll have done a whole lot. • ♥️♥️♥️