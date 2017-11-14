I stand with all my OTH sisters. We have to change. We have to be better. All of us. This is unacceptable.— AUSTIN NICHOLS (@AustinNichols) November 14, 2017
To my sisters/all the women of OTH that have come forward and showed their bravery. I want u to know that I love u and I support u ????????— antwon tanner (@antwon_tanner) November 14, 2017
I want to acknowledge the women of OTH who have penned their letter with deep wounds from a culture unacceptable for anyone, at any age, and in any business.— Stephen Colletti (@StephenColletti) November 14, 2017
I have the utmost respect of your position in righting the wrongs you have endured. I stand for you, for better...
To the women of OTH that have come forward and bravely used their voices, I want you to know I believe you, I respect you and I support you.— Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) November 14, 2017
For the record, I stand with the strong, intelligent, brave women of the #OTH family. Today and always. #believewomen— Wakey Wakey (@WakeyWakey) November 14, 2017
I have been angry for a decade. Today, my sisters take back what was rightfully ours. #burnitdownsis #fuckyoursorry https://t.co/QMZBzwqm7g— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2017
To say we were excited was an understatement. To say we left that job demoralized and confused is also an understatement. One of the 1st things we were told was that the showrunner hired female writers on the basis of their looks. That's why you're here - he wants to fuck you.— Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) November 12, 2017
For the record. I stand with Audrey. @audreyalison #BurnItDownSis. And to the bad guys? Yeah. #FuckYourSorry cc @HilarieBurton— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 13, 2017
Burn it down, sis. Love your bravery. I back your play 100%. Let's talk. Xo— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) November 13, 2017
finished this a few weeks ago in the studio. writing music has always been my therapy. #metoo #shootthisarrow https://t.co/toWn1r2SqQ— katevoegele (@katevoegele) November 13, 2017