"Does it suck when your boss is a pig? Of course," she said. "But what was worse for us were the moments when he was so skilled at pitting the girls against each other, and we didn't know how to undo that. We did it. We had to do the work to do it. But I think, historically, in the time between those things being set in motion and us figuring out what had been set in motion, we were like, 'Man, it would have been nice if we could have shortened some of that time.'"