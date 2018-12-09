Considering a social media detox? If so, you can go into one knowing the practice has at least one more celebrity joining the ranks of Millie Bobby Brown and Hayley Williams: Hailey Bieber. On Saturday, Bieber took to her Instagram Stories to promote her appearance with Kendall Jenner on Carpool Karaoke, and to announce that her recent six-day break from the platform was the “best thing ever.”
In the six-part Instagram Story, Bieber wrote that she likes Instagram as a way to keep in touch with people, but she (understandably) does not love receiving an inundation of hateful messages, most of which relate to her modelling career and marriage to Justin Bieber, every time she logs on.
“It’s hard to focus on your wellbeing and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” she wrote.
Instagram has been linked to anxiety and depression (one 2017 study even found it is the worst social media platform for mental health), so it is not exactly surprising that being married to one of the most famous people in the world, who was also once part of one of the most-shipped couples in the world, does not exactly promote positivity among the kind of people who regularly comment on celebrity Instagram photos. Indeed, since their engagement and subsequent marriage, both of the Biebers’ Instagram comments have been flooded with trolls.
All the same, Bieber called for an increase in “love and encouragement” among her Instagram followers.
“The world has enough hatred, hurt, and pain as is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate, and division,” she wrote.
Hard to argue with that.
