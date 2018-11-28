Netflix's New Risqué Teen Drama Is Based On This Italian Sex Scandal

In Baby, two high-schoolers in the posh Paroli district of Rome begin working as sex workers. Seemingly, Chiara (Benedetta Porcaroli) and Ludovica (Alice Pagani) are drawn to this underworld from a sense of ennui, as well as the desire for sexual freedom and financial independence. “If you’re 16 and live in the most beautiful neighbourhood in Rome, you’re lucky,” Chiara says at the start of the first episode. “But you need a secret life.”