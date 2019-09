Netflix's New Risqué Teen Drama Is Based On This Italian Sex Scandal

The real events that inspired Baby are similar, if not more extreme. In 2013, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from the Paroli district of Rome were found at the centre of a prostitution ring. In news coverage, the girls were referred to by the fake names Angela (the older girl) and Agnese (the younger). They had been friends since middle school. As The Daily Beast reports, the older girl comes from a “notable Roman family.” Likely, in Baby, Angela is represented by Chiara, the disaffected only child of two wealthy Romans. The younger girl, Agnese, is the daughter of a single mother who had been struggling financially. She's Ludovica in the show.