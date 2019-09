The series' foray into prestige TV seemed almost inevitable — but with a series this beloved, the stakes were high. Luckily, we can say the adaptation clings to the source material accurately, thanks in part to the interventions of the enigmatic author , who goes by a pen name. When you see Elena Greco and Lina Cerullo on screen, you'll recognise them immediately by their faces, as well as by the mountain of emotion that exists just a level below their expressions, occasionally peaking through.