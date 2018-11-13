Netflix really has a “Come one, come all" attitude when it comes to high profile TV creators. The streaming giant has nailed down lucrative deals with the likes of American Horror Story king Ryan Murphy, ABC’s one-time darling Shonda Rhimes, and black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Now, Netflix can boast another huge TV name, one who will bring plenty of deliciously unlikeable women to the streaming service: Marti Noxon.
According to Deadline, Noxon has signed a a multi-year overall deal with Netflix through her company Tiny Pyro. And oh, how sweet (or, err, not so sweet) it is.
Noxon — who has also worked on shows like Mad Men and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer — is the name behind series like Lifetime’s UnREAL, AMC’s Dietland, and, most recently, HBO’s Sharp Objects. On the features side, Noxon wrote and directed Netflix original film To The Bone, loosely based off of her own experiences with eating disorders. (Netflix also has a first-look deal for any features Noxon develops.)
If there’s one thing that unites all characters created — at least, in part — by Noxon, it’s that they do not care to be sweet, pleasant, or palatable. They are complicated women, and complicated in different ways — ways that women are rarely allowed to be on TV.
Amy Adams’ Camille from Sharp Objects is an alcoholic with a troubled past and issues with self-harm. On Dietland, Plum (Joy Nash) entwines herself with a murderous terrorist organisation as a result of her deep-seated anger. On UnREAL, Shiri Appleby’s Rachel manipulates everyone off and on her reality TV set, with disastrous and deadly results.
Fortunately, Netflix wants more of the same from Noxon.
“Marti Noxon is a brilliant and visionary creator who explores emotional depths to reveal the inner lives and struggles of complex, modern women,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content at Netflix, in a statement to Deadline. "Her work is often both brave and vulnerable, with a distinct voice, sense of humour and tone that is uniquely her own."
May Noxon's Netflix deal introduce us to the new wave of Plums, Rachels, and Camilles. Women need more of them, if only because it reflects our often messy reality.
