Although Dietland doesn’t seem to know how to handle its attempts at body positivity, the dramedy’s salvation does lie in how it handles its creeping revenge fantasy element. As the series begins, Plum is slowly dragged into the Jennifer movement, which seems to be a vigilante group dedicated to punishing sexual predators. And, by “punish,” Jennifer means dropping rapists from the sky and onto unsuspecting cars, highways, and restaurant patios. This kind of splashy, grim vengeance is an exciting concept after the #MeToo movement dominated headlines since the fall of 2017. But all of the Jennifer intrigue is relegated to the background of Dietland, merely looming over the story rather than dominating it. That fact is unfortunate since Jennifer is wildly interesting. Its members wear masks that no one should spoil for you. They love dramatic, over-the-top violent displays. They give their abductees, who have all sexually assaulted women, pun-themed group nicknames.