Writer & Director Marti Noxon Calls Mad Men Creator An "Emotional Terrorist"

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Earlier this month, Emmy-winning writer Kater Gordon, who worked on Mad Men, accused its creator, Matthew Weiner, of sexual harassment. On Friday, writer and director Marti Noxon sent a string of tweets detailing why she believes Gordon's claims.
"About a week ago Kater Gordon, a young female writer who worked on Mad Men bravely came forward with her account of being sexual[sic] harassed by Matt Weiner. While sharing writing duties with him, she recalls that he causally mentioned something to the effect of 'you owe it to me to show me your naked body.' I believe her. I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was -- and continued to be from that day on," Noxon tweeted. "Responding to her statement, Matt claimed he would never make that kind of comment to a colleague. But anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell... Matt, Pete's creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an 'emotional terrorist' who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met."
As TVLine notes, Noxon worked as a consultant on the AMC series' second and third seasons. Her tweets didn't name the colleague who allegedly first referred to Weiner as an "emotional terrorist."
In Gordon's original account, she claimed that Weiner once said she "owed it to him to let him see her naked."
And in addition to defending Gordon, Noxon has shared a Twitter thread in which she criticized director Brett Ratner, who's also been accused of sexual misconduct. Noxon ended Friday's tweet thread by simply writing, "I believe Kater Gordon."
A rep for Weiner declined to comment, and a rep for Noxon declined to comment further.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
