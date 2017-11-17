"About a week ago Kater Gordon, a young female writer who worked on Mad Men bravely came forward with her account of being sexual[sic] harassed by Matt Weiner. While sharing writing duties with him, she recalls that he causally mentioned something to the effect of 'you owe it to me to show me your naked body.' I believe her. I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired. I remember clearly how shaken and subdued Kater was -- and continued to be from that day on," Noxon tweeted. "Responding to her statement, Matt claimed he would never make that kind of comment to a colleague. But anyone with an even cursory knowledge of the show Mad Men could imagine that very line coming from the mouth of Pete Campbell... Matt, Pete's creator, is many things. He is devilishly clever and witty, but he is also, in the words of one of his colleagues, an 'emotional terrorist' who will badger, seduce and even tantrum in an attempt to get his needs met."