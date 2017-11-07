This actress is going from good wife to ambitious boss.
According to Deadline, Julianna Margulies has been cast in Dietland, a new series based on Sarai Walker's 2015 novel of the same name. The upcoming series, which will air on AMC, is equal parts The Devil Wears Prada and Mr. Robot — with a very modern twist.
Per the report, the new series — which hails from former UnREAL showrunner and To The Bone writer-director Marti Noxon — will take place in a world in which a feminist organization wreaks havoc on the lives of people in the beauty industry. Margulies' character, Kitty Montgomery, is one of the gatekeepers of said world: An ambitious magazine editor, Kitty starts to fear for her safety when the people around her are targeted.
Margulies joins Joy Nash in the project. Nash will portray an obese woman named Plum Kettle who is preparing for weight loss surgery, but who ultimately gets sucked into the group dedicated to fighting misogyny by any means necessary.
The series, which currently has a 10-episode order on Breaking Bad's former network, could be an answer to the dozens of films and shows that put men at the center of these extremist organizations. It's not that Dietland is merely looking to be Fight Club, but "with women" – the series is using real-world issues, like unrealistic beauty standards, as a source of anger that is specifically female.
It won't be the first time that Margulies has taken on a role that's bucked standard conventions for women. As Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife, she challenged the idea of what modern feminism needed to be by "standing by her man" (in this case, a philandering politician) in order to ultimately get what she really wanted out of life.
Here's hoping Dietland is the next best thing for Margulies, and also for women-centered TV.
