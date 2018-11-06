Oh, you thought 2016 was a banner year for celebrities getting political? You saw Miley Cyrus campaigning for Hillary Clinton and thought that was the peak? Well, you thought wrong! Two years after the 2016 election, which brought on a sort of panicked celebrity activism (Cyrus later wept openly on Instagram, frustrated that Hillary lost), celebrities are more engaged than ever. Stars who never seemed like they would be political suddenly were chatting politics. They endorsed candidates including Stacey Abrams, Andrew Gillum, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, none of whom are running for president. This year, celebrities are getting granular with their political support. Taylor Swift endorsed a senate candidate, and has proceeded to advocate for early voting. (Unfortunately no word yet on whether Meghan Markle can vote.) Jake Gyllenhaal lent a hand to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a sketch encouraging people to vote. They're also getting louder, tweeting, and Instagramming with a fervour we haven't seen before.
This is in part because their opponent, President Donald Trump, is the noisiest President yet on social media. Trump loves to tweet about the midterms; celebrities are just trying to thwart him at his own game.
Now that the midterms have officially arrived — come on in, ya middle terms — celebs are flexing their power on social media. Ahead, the biggest, brightest, and most impressive midterm-related celeb tweets.