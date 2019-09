It Was Ariana Grande With BDE From The Start — Not Pete Davidson

On June 26, The Cut declared that Pete Davidson had Big Dick Energy ("BDE is a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it"), and the term took off. It was Davidson's confidence, sense of humour, and a general lack of regard for anything that wasn't Grande or their sick apartment that were real indicators of his BDE status. But, just as quickly as he was anointed the king of BDE he has, as Nylon points out , lost it. In the wake of his breakup from Grande, the Saturday Night Live star was spotted looking less-than-stellar on a walk. He's canceled more than one scheduled comedy performance and the ones he has attended have contained snarky references to the split. Meanwhile, Grande was spotted looking like this while doing some breakup shopping, thus confirming what I've suspected all along: Ariana Grande has the BDE, Pete Davidson was just borrowing it.