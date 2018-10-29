Is Venus Retrograde Going To Ruin Your Halloween Hookup?

Traditionally, October gets its scary reputation from Halloween, but this year we're betting that Venus will deserve some of the credit, too. On Friday, October 5, the love planet began its retrograde in the sign of Scorpio and potentially put our love lives on a trajectory better fit for a haunted hayride.
For what it's worth, Venus retrogrades don't have to be difficult. These periods actually have the potential to alleviate romantic strife. Say you've been waiting to tell someone how you feel — or maybe you've been putting off a major conversation with your S.O. — Venus retrogrades have a way of nudging us to take initiative in matters of the heart.
Generally speaking, Venus' retrograde periods aren't necessarily a cause for alarm — it's just that this is a tricky time of year for the planet of love and beauty to hit its regularly scheduled backspin (Venus goes retrograde about every 18 months).
If there's nothing new to report in your love life, you can find these periods fulfilling by showing yourself a little extra love and support. But if you're actively dating, you probably already know that we're on the threshold of "cuffing season," when the temperatures drop and the social pressure to partner up rises. And, since we're in the thick of Halloween party season, opportunities to dress sexily and flirt to your heart's content will increase exponentially. In other words, the scene is set for awkward hookups, overblown expectations, or, perhaps riskiest of all, run-ins with past lovers. This is when Venus retrograde can be rather nasty — even the most minor romantic missteps can have long-term repercussions. If you're lucky, you'll notice what went wrong and avoid the same mistake next time.
So, is there any way to have a successful Halloween hookup under this potential planetary buzzkill? It might not fit your idea of a sexy, whirlwind fling, but the trick to surviving (and thriving) under a Venus retrograde is to take things slow. Don't commit all of your free time to someone new and wait a little bit before accepting an ex's declaration of feelings renewed. If you really want to play it safe, wait until November 16, when Venus' retrograde comes to an end, to make any major romantic moves. Love is a battlefield, stargazers, and it's called October.
