Is Venus Retrograde Going To Ruin Your Halloween Hookup?

If there's nothing new to report in your love life, you can find these periods fulfilling by showing yourself a little extra love and support. But if you're actively dating, you probably already know that we're on the threshold of "cuffing season," when the temperatures drop and the social pressure to partner up rises. And, since we're in the thick of Halloween party season, opportunities to dress sexily and flirt to your heart's content will increase exponentially. In other words, the scene is set for awkward hookups, overblown expectations, or, perhaps riskiest of all, run-ins with past lovers. This is when Venus retrograde can be rather nasty — even the most minor romantic missteps can have long-term repercussions. If you're lucky, you'll notice what went wrong and avoid the same mistake next time.