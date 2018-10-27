Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here

Can you feel it in the air? Halloween is on the horizon, and the veil between the living and spiritual worlds is thinning. As far as the skies are concerned, on Wednesday, Venus and Uranus will oppose each other. It’s going to be an exciting night of beauty and change, so use this energy to express your inner strength and humour. Get creative and make it a night to remember.
With the last quarter moon in Leo, everyone will want to be seen on Halloween night. Accept the need for public appreciation, but don’t dwell on it. Instead, focus on the people in your life who love you — it'll help you stay centred.
