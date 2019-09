I Took A Happiness Course, And I'm Not Convinced Money Won't Make Me Happy

Until I took this class, I didn’t realise that last property meant more to me than the others. It was helping my brother that made me so happy, much more than the appreciation and rental income that I receive from the others. Professor Santos went over studies by Elizabeth Dunn that show spending money on others brings more joy than spending for yourself, regardless of amount. Dunn’s study was first done in British Columbia, and then again in Uganda where the U.S. dollar stretches further. In both scenarios, the positive impact was greater when you spent money on others versus yourself. I know that sounds crazy (because I love buying things for myself!), but apparently being a kind and generous person actually makes you happier. I have personally experienced this, it’s just not what I think about when I’m making impulse purchases. When I think about the purchases that have brought me joy, like the condo I bought with my brother or even the loan that I gave my parents, money spent on others beats out buying myself a car or a computer. However, like many other skills, you have to continually practice in order to maintain happiness, and I don’t have the funds to buy more homes. Luckily, Dunn’s research showed that even buying a donut for a friend or stranger does the trick.