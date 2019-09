What Was The Most Popular Movie The Year You Were Born?

Essentially, life was still going on — and you were just joining the party. So, you missed out on every phenomenon up until that point. To think: The kids born in 2018 won't have remembered a single moment from the uplifting obsessive reaction to A Star Is Born . I almost feel sorry for them. And surely, the kids who got to see Toy Story in theatres in 1995 feel sorry for anyone who missed witnessing the birth of Pixar