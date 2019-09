HBO Is Making A Dark Comedy With All Asian Leads — & It’s About Time

“Jason and I both have a lot of experiencing working with them [HBO], it’s a very comfy place for us,” Lee previously told Grub Street , according to Vulture. She also explained that she and Kim met while working on HBO’s Girls – Lee played Soojin on the show, while Kim served as a writer. Since then, Lee has gone on to star in Comedy Central’s Broad City and HBO’s High Maintenance. Kim previously worked as a consulting producer for Love on Netflix and also penned the critically-acclaimed musical K-Pop: The Musical.