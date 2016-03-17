Actress Greta Lee knows the value of having women behind the scenes. “My favorite jobs, hands down, are jobs that have been either directed by or created and written by women,” Lee told Refinery29. “Everyone from Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Paula Pell to Lena Dunham to Amy Schumer. These are all women and I don’t think that’s an accident at all.”
In last December's Sisters, written by Pell, Lee played a nail technician who partied with Fey and Poehler’s characters. She’s also been on Girls and Inside Amy Schumer. On that latter show, she was one of the stars of the viral sketch “Compliments.” She’ll be back for Schumer’s upcoming season — and if her Instagram is any indication, she’ll be pregnant.
These, of course, are some of the funniest ladies around. But Lee’s upcoming movie is dramatic fare. It is also helmed by a “badass” — her words — woman.
She appears in May’s Money Monster, directed by Jodie Foster. (The movie also happens to star Julia Roberts and George Clooney.) To Lee, working with female directors is a reminder that more women should be behind the camera. “[Foster] is someone who I’ve admired for so long and getting to see her in that position was really inspiring,” Lee said. “She’s unapologetically in control of a big movie and running that ship.”
Money Monster is set to screen at the Cannes Film Festival. Sisters is currently out on Blu-ray and DVD.
