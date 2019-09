The seven book series, published in the 1950s, has sold over 100 million copies in over 47 languages worldwide. The series has gone through several film and television adaptations, including an animated special and a BBC television serial. The most recent adaptation began in 2005 with the film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, featuring Tilda Swinton as the snow queen. The fourth instalment in this adaptation, The Silver Chair, was scheduled for filming this year but has not been confirmed. The deal with Netflix may mean the end of this particular franchise, but new Narnia stories are definitely on the way.