The Chronicles of Narnia movies have been released a little differently from many film adaptions of book series. Rather than coming out in rapid succession from the same production company, they've been sporadically released from several different studios.
First, we had The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe in 2005, and Prince Caspian in 2008 from Disney. Then, in 2010, 20th Century Fox gave us The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. And now, six years later, Sony division TriStar Pictures has announced that it's finally bringing us the fourth in the series, The Silver Chair.
We don't know too much about the new movie yet. TriStar told Entertainment Weekly that it will “tackle the continuing story with a fresh approach to capture a broad global audience.” It's unclear if that'll entail any changes to the cast, though we do know Life of Pi writer David Magee will write the screenplay.
With the production of the Narnia movies picking back up again, maybe we'll even have the fifth one within the next decade.
