The Chronicles of Narnia is back, and it's coming to a Netflix near you. With a multi-year deal inked between the C.S. Lewis Company, Entertainment One, and the streaming service, Netflix has announced ambitious plans to bring the classical biblical fantasy stories to life in “series and films,” meaning that there will be plenty of Narnia content in the coming years.
Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and chief content officer, called the deal a chance to “translate the Narnia universe into both stellar feature-length and episodic programming,” per a press release about the deal.
Gordon will executive produce the series and features, along with Douglas Gresham and Vincent Sieber. Gresham, the stepson of C. S. Lewis, the original books' author, says that he is excited to bring Narnia to life “all over the world."
Advertisement
The seven book series, published in the 1950s, has sold over 100 million copies in over 47 languages worldwide. The series has gone through several film and television adaptations, including an animated special and a BBC television serial. The most recent adaptation began in 2005 with the film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, featuring Tilda Swinton as the snow queen. The fourth installment in this adaptation, The Silver Chair, was scheduled for filming this year but has not been confirmed. The deal with Netflix may mean the end of this particular franchise, but new Narnia stories are definitely on the way.
“Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia,” Netflix's content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in the press release, “we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement