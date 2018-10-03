Kate Hudson Welcomes New Baby With Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa

Back in April, Almost Famous star Kate Hudson announced via a sweet Instagram video that she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa were expecting a baby girl. Well, Hudson is no longer "expecting" anything: She and Fujikawa's new baby is officially here, with a name very significant to the proud parents.
Taking once again to Instagram, Hudson revealed that her baby girl was born on October 2 (she just missed Mean Girls day!) and that her name is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. She also included the reason why she chose that particular namesake for her new child, whose first name, she clarified in the post, is actually pronounced "Ronnie" rather than "Rani."
Advertisement
"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," the Fabletics founder wrote on Instagram. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."
She added:
"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."
This is Hudson's third child and her first with Fujikawa, whom she began dating a little over a year ago. Her first child, with then-husband Chris Robinson, Ryder Russell Robinson, was born in 2004. She gave birth to her second child, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose father is Hudson's then-boyfriend and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, in 2011.
In April, Hudson (whose head was recently shaved by Sia) posted on Instagram that the entire family was excited to welcome the pair's baby girl into the world.
"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way," Hudson wrote on the social media platform.
Advertisement