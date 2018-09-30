Not that the other women in Getty's life have any more luck moving Getty to behave like a human. Throughout the episode, his mistresses and secretaries communicate in side-glances as if to say, "Seriously, dude?" at Getty's miserly antics. When Getty smugly agrees to pay only $600 in ransom money, citing Italian law regarding extortion, his "favourite" mistress Penelope Kitson (Anna Chancellor), sharply questions his rationale. "You don't think it would be open to misinterpretation?" she suggests. She is correct: Paul's kidnappers are angry. Perhaps if it were Chace gently saying, "You don't think it would be open to misinterpretation?" Getty would have considered his measly $600 offer a bit more seriously. As last night's episode proved, nobody can change Getty's mind. But if someone were able to — it certainly wouldn't be a secretary, daughter-in-law, or mistress.