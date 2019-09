Was J. Paul Getty Really That Cheap?

But his habits came at a cost to his family and his relationships, as we see in Trust. His cheapness affected his grandson, and his last son, Timmy. In 1952, at the age of 6, Timmy developed a brain tumor that quickly blinded him. Timmy and his mother Teddy, Getty's fifth wife, lived in the United States; Getty lived in Europe. Though Getty was devastated by the sickness (he wrote about it frequently in his diary), Getty still critiqued the way Teddy handled the hospital bills. “I’m glad that you realize they are enormous,” he wrote to Teddy in a letter. “You should always, if there is time, and there was in this case, have an agreement in advance as to what the charges will be. Some doctors like to charge a rich person 20 times more than their regular fee.” Timmy died when he was 12.