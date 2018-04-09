The pitfalls of a stubborn male ego don’t stop with poor, dead Berto on Trust. Paul III is only driven to his terrible kidnapping scheme because his grandfather, the “richest man in the world,” refuses to give him $6,000 upon learning of the teen’s drug use. While Paul The First claims he won't hand over the cash because he doesn’t want to enable his grandson's vices, that’s not the true root of his reasoning. Rather, Paul I is upset his family is full of drug-addled “failures” in his mind, while fellow great American clans like the Vanderbilts and even the Kennedys, who are often accused of bootlegging before they made it into politics, have presidents and social luminaries among their ranks. Paul III was his grandfather’s last hope and then he had to go and develop a cocaine habit, dashing Paul The First’s ego-driven dreams of generational greatness.