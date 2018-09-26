After 2 Years Of On-Off Dating, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Make Their Red Carpet Debut

If your teenage dream was walking the red carpet with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, sorry, folks: Katy Perry just beat you to it.
After over two years of on again, off again dating, Perry and Bloom are red carpet official. According to E!, the "Chained To The Rhythm" singer and the Lord of the Rings alum were arm-in-arm on the carpet of Prince Albert II of Monaco's Gala for the Global Ocean, a very fancy way to solidify one's relationship status.
Not that Perry and Bloom needed to define their relationship with a red carpet walk: The celebrities are already all over social media together. Recently, Perry documented her boo (or rather, her boo's backside) getting down to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back" on her Instagram story.
Advertisement
Omg!! ?— Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) September 26, 2018
Orlando on Katy’s Instagram story again...? pic.twitter.com/k9guxCehzI
This isn't the first time that Perry has fallen into a Bloom-related thirst trap. Back in March, she commented on a shirtless pic of her alleged boyfriend that she would love to do laundry on his "washboard" abs.
Still, the relationship hasn't all been booty videos and ab-obsessing. Though the two were first spotted out together in 2016 (in September of that year, Perry called Bloom her "prince" on Instagram), it appeared that their busy schedules kept them from getting too serious. (Though he did meet her family and hung out with them in matching onesies!) The pair officially announced their breakup in February of 2017.
Still, it didn't stop the two from getting together yet again. In August of 2017, Perry's interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup suggested that the two weren't into labeling their maybe-love.
"I think people are in and out of your life," Perry told the radio show. "It's nice to keep people you love around you."
She added:
"When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."
These days, Bloom and Perry are in the same place, at the same time — and that place just happened to include a red carpet photo opportunity.
Advertisement