Meanwhile in the community, Annie breaks protocol to sneak into Owen’s pod and talk to him. She keeps thinking about their lives together — their marriage, their bond. The comfort and happiness that she felt. But Owen’s angry, stressed, and wants to leave, despite Annie’s insistence that they have a cosmic connection. Although unaware of Annie’s claim that she and Owen are cosmically aligned, Dr. Greta Mantleray is saying literally the same thing to her son and Dr. Fujita. She suggests that the two subjects’ cosmic dust particles (as mentioned in episode 1’s intro) have been reunited after all this time, thanks to GRTA, the most advanced computer system in the world. Speaking of, let’s breakdown the connection between GRTA and Greta. Greta is a licensed therapist whose early work was used as a blueprint for the computer, ultimately inspiring the computer’s name. GRTA was created by Dr. Fujita, an MIT grad recruited by Dr. James Mantleray to both work with him and date him. But GRTA only features studies and learnings from Greta’s earlier work, before the doctor became a “pop therapist” (think Dr. Phil). James started the trial series for his pills, for which GRTA was developed to accompany, 7 years ago, the same year that James and his mother stopped speaking. The main goal of the pills and GRTA is to eliminate the need for conventional therapy and therapist. His mom is a therapist, ipso facto, James created a technology and medicine to make his mother irrelevant. And now, 7 years later, he is begging his mother to come meet the computer version of herself meant to replace her in other to talk her through her broken heart as a result of her relationship with her doctor. This is like Her meets The Royal Tenenbaums. But, for the sake of science and fucking with her son, she agrees, but not before pointing out the pathetic irony in the whole scheme. She takes the “A” pill to find GRTA and talk her off her metaphorical cliff, and convince her to stop meddling in the study. TBD if it works, or if the Gretas just become obsessed with each other and realise they should take over this rodeo.