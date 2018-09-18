Have you ever wished that all of your problems could be quickly and permanently fixed? Of course, you have. Who hasn't? Sadly, lasting, meaningful change can take a long time. But in the new trailer for Netflix's limited series, Maniac, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux) and Dr. Robert Muramoto (Rome Kanda) are quite convincing that they can "fix" people in as few as three days.
The men appear in a trippy 1970s-looking ad for their company, Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech, to convince desperate viewers suffering from a variety of conditions — PTSD, body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression, hypo-active sexual drive, you name it! — that their drug can make them "happy, healthy, and normal" in less than the time it takes to brew a batch of kombucha. There's just one problem: Their promise seems just about as authentic as the shoddy digital graphics in their ad.
At no point do they actually say what their product is or how it works. Does it come in a pill form? Do you take whatever it is on an empty stomach? Scientific qualms aside, their entire vibe is pretty creepy. The doctors' tones are flat, and they don't appear to blink often. Plus, at one point, Dr. Muramoto's head twists away from the rest of his body to represent what it's like living in "the cold, dark void," which, honestly, only makes me more anxious.
Though we don't entirely know what NPB is up to, it's safe to assume the company plays a role in the treatment facility Annie (Emma Stone) and Owen (Jonah Hill) attend to cure their depression and schizophrenia, respectively. Perhaps the company's drug (or not drug — who knows!) is what's responsible for Annie and Owen's fantasy-induced adventures? Maybe the company is part of an elaborate scheme to brainwash people? We'll have to wait until the series drops September 21 to know for sure, but in the meantime, you can watch the most recent trailer (below) and try to discern for yourself:
