The Deuce is in a unique position. A show about porn and sex work, it's already sort of talking about the issues raised by the Time's Up initiative. Season 2 features a number of storylines about the pay gap as well as how difficult it is to be a woman director in Hollywood. The Deuce has also been at the forefront of that conversation because of James Franco, who plays not one, but two roles in the show. Franco was accused of sexual misconduct in January following his Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist . The Deuce creator David Simon told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that he'd looked into Franco's behaviour on the set and found no complaint. Franco, via his attorney, denied the allegations and has, for the most part, shifted back into a normal career.