Trap Glazed: Why Black Biopics Matter

What’s Love Got To Do With It, the film based on Tina Turner’s memoir will forever stand in my memory as one of the best movies of all time. Part of it is the result of Angela Bassett’s amazing portrayal of the singer. But the brutality of the domestic abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-husband, Ike Turner, was truly gripping. In the ABC miniseries, The Jacksons: An American Dream, I got a deeper look at the formation of the Jackson 5 and the early formation of Michael Jackson as a global icon. The Jacksons painted family patriarch Joe Jackson as abusive and hinted at the deep emotional scars that haunted Michael through his adulthood. Jamie Foxx took us through what it was really like for Ray Charles’ to struggle with blindness and heroin addiction in Ray. In 2015, Straight Outta Compton shattered the box office by documenting the rise of hip-hop group NWA. The film served as a dramatized history of gangsta rap’s origins and close ties to the streets.