Black Actors Just Made Emmys History With An Awards Sweep

Tiffany Haddish won her first Emmy, which is sure to be the first of many, for guest hosting Saturday Night Live in November 2017. She snagged the award for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy. You may recall how, in her monologue, she cracked us all up by noting that President Donald Trump’s hair weaves don’t move in the wind, and by insisting that she was going to wear her white Alexander McQueen dress “multiple times” in order to get her money’s worth. This is Haddish’s first nomination and win.