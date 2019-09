Newsflash: black women’s hair is political, but there’s way more to it than that. It’s a defining aspect of day-to-day life for women of colour everywhere. Its emotional ties are just as significant as the statement on inflexible beauty standards that the #teamnatural movement has grown to become. And yet (surprise, surprise) black hair is barely referenced in the few big budget films that care to document the lives of this huge community of people. Until now. There’s a new Netflix film on the way that’s positioned itself to do something about that, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it hits pretty high on the relatability scale.