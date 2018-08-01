Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In August

Could the summer heatwave stretch deep into August? If it does, you might want to park yourself in the coolest spot possible and take it super easy with Netflix.
This month, the streaming giant is adding some fantastic movies including Bridget Jones's Baby – the latest in the iconic series – and Pride & Prejudice starring an Oscar-nominated Keira Knightley.
Other film highlights include Monster-in-Law, a silly but entertaining comedy starring Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Moms, an ensemble piece about stressed parents treating themselves to a long-overdue party. Mila Kunis and Jada Pinkett Smith lead the cast in that one.
Oh, and if you fancy trying a new original series, British sci-fi drama The Innocents is building buzz, and black comedy Insatiable is already hella controversial.
Click through to see the key new titles – and their release dates – on Netflix this August.