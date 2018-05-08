The #1 Beyoncé Biter Culprit Just Broke Her Silence

Despite previously denying the rumours, actress Sanaa Lathan is still in the hot seat about whether or not she bit Beyoncé. Twitter collectively decided that Lathan was the unnamed celebrity in the wild story Tiffany Haddish told GQ, in which Beyoncé was allegedly bitten during an afterparty. Sources even confirmed to TMZ that Lathan was the mystery woman, but in a recent interview with Health, the Love & Basketball actress maintains her innocence.
"I think it’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever been involved with," she told the outlet. "Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll."
Advertisement
Echoing her initial tweet about the rumours, Lathan stressed: "I adore Beyoncé. I would never do anything malicious like that—to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It’s so crazy."
"Y’all are funny," she tweeted in March. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite."
Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite ?— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018
Quick, someone profile Haddish again. We need to get to the bottom of this.
Advertisement