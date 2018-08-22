The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family (minus Kendall Jenner, who has drama of her own to figure out) is still going strong. In the latest preview for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sisters Kim and Khloé respond to Kourtney and Kendall talking "shit" by, well, talking some major shit.
The clip, which takes place just before the holidays, features a very concerned Kim and Khloé, who can't for the life of them understand why Kourtney would say anything negative about their lifestyles.
"So, I have a missed call from Kourt, and I call her back. And she's like, 'This isn't to criticise you or anything like that ... Me and Kendall were talking about you,'" Khloé explained. "She goes, 'You're really scared about how your life is gonna turn out.'"
Advertisement
Cue the massive eye rolls.
"She thinks I'm scared and that's why I'm acting out because I don't want to let my old life go," Khloé continued. "What?"
Kim could hardly contain her disgust, calling Kourtney "a freak" and saying, "no one understands us like us." Naturally, the sisters couldn't just leave things there, so they picked up the phone and called Kendall to ask, "How much shit were you talking about me on a scale of 1-10?" Now, brace yourselves, because this is where things escalate.
Instead of backtracking, Kendall adds fuel to the fire and reveals the eldest sister might opt out of joining the family for Christmas. Though Khloé was visibly hurt by the news, Kim had a much different reaction.
"That is just the wildest thing. Do you think it's, like, a cry for help, like a cry for attention?" Kim asked. "Is she the new Rob?"
The sister infighting has been going down for a while now, and even though Kim claims things in the family are ultimately fine, the fact that this season is so fixated on the past seems to indicate that there's still major chaos in Calabasas. Kourtney's recent tweets seem to confirm this theory.
"In the past no one could get to me," she responded to a fan on Twitter. "I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we've always done it, doesn't make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings."
Advertisement
Yes. In the past no one could get to me. I taught @KimKardashian how to fight dirty. But people grow, and just because we’ve always done it, doesn’t make it ok. This season you will see the Kourtney who has feelings. https://t.co/26Wq67Ehvv— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018
For now, the family only seems bonded by the fact that no one really cares about Rob's feelings.
Watch the spicy preview below:
Advertisement