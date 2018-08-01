In the newest preview clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian is in a mood, as the kids (me!) say.
"Who let you choose black covers for your furniture? Disgusting. Usually people get a color that’s like, neutral to your floor. Who chooses black?" Kourtney tells her sister Khloé during an outdoor hang. She's clearly looking for things to get grouchy about, and Khloé's furniture covers were the closest and most convenient victim.
"I don't understand her fucking attitude," Khloé tells Kim, who's wearing head-to-toe Yeezy (bra, big sweatshirt, and stiletto booties).
Kourtney is, apparently, the new grouch in town, at least in this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Off-camera, she's had some strange Instagram drama unspool, which may be the reason she's so gloomy. In July, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima shamed Kourtney in the comments of her Instagram.
Advertisement
"Thats [sic] what you need to show to get likes?" he wrote on a photo of Kourtney in a bikini. And that, friends, is what you call "a good enough reason to be grouchy for at least a week."
Watch the preview clip, below.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement