Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In September

Now that summer's coming to an end, you might find yourself craving more downtime at home. But even if you don't, the autumnal British weather could mean you end up spending more time on Netflix than you have since the spring.
Thankfully, the streaming giant has really stepped up its game with an interesting mix of Netflix originals and popular film and TV titles. Among the most intriguing is Maniac, a brand new miniseries starring Emma Stone (pictured) as a troubled young woman who takes part in a clinical trial that seems too good to be true.
Film highlights include The Grand Budapest Hotel, one of Wes Anderson's most enchanting confections, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, a new teen movie starring Shannon Purser, a.k.a. the iconic Barb from Stranger Things.
If you feel like being moved, the Netflix original documentary City of Joy offers a sensitive insight into a recovery centre for women who've been sexually brutalised in war-torn Congo.
