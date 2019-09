After the Shades Of Blue star’s big moment, Ariana Grande took the stage for the most high-concept performance of the evening. While Lopez’s appearance reminded viewers she’s an undeniable powerhouse, Grande announced herself as a budding visionary with her “God Is A Woman” tableau . The 25-year-old recreated the biblical Last Supper painting, but with an all-woman, racially inclusive cast of 50 dancers. As multiple Twitter used pointed out, it seems like Grande put a dark-skinned Black woman in the role of Jesus Christ. After all, the dancer to her right throughout the performance, a dark-skinned Black woman, wore a Christ-like crown of thorns a red cape around her shoulders – just as Christ himself does in Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper.