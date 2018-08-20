However, nothing is more awkward than a white person who is blind to how their racial privilege is clouding their judgement. This is exactly what’s happening with Joanne (Catherine Curtain), the founder and director at We Got Y’all. She reluctantly admits that their logo — which boasts a white hand holding three Black children in its palm — needs a redesign, but not without first defending the image and her own white saviour complex. As the rest of the staff, including newly promoted Frieda (Lisa Joyce), chime in with their own critiques of the organisations approach to communities of colour, all eyes fall on Issa to validate claims that racial insensitivity is a problem amongst their workplace. In her daydream, Issa goes off on everyone in the room. In real time, she timidly agrees with everything that everyone else has said, which is my pet peeve about Issa: she never uses her voice and she backs down from opposition way too fast. It’s time for sis to get some kind of backbone.