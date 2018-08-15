Everyone in Castle Rock is a bit suspicious. Molly Strand (Melanie Lynskey)? Suspicious for killing her crush's dad, Matthew Deaver (Adam Rothenberg), 27 years ago. Molly's crush Henry Deaver (André Holland)? Suspicious for possibly having a psychic connection to that murder, and the entire bizarre two-week saga that led up to it.
But, no one is more suspicious than The Kid (Bill Skarsgård, our generation's leading creepy actor). After all, by the end of second episode “Habeas Corpus,” viewers find out Henry’s stepdad Alan Pangborn (Scott Glenn) is convinced The Kid is the literal Devil. Like, Lucifer, in the flesh. Warden Dale Lacy (Terry O'Quinn) believed the same, which is why he locked the “boy” in a cage at the very bottom of Shawshank prison.
“Boy” is in quotations since, at the close of “Harvest,” we learn The Kid isn’t much of a kid at all — he’s immortal.
As the questions around The Kid continue to pile up, it seemed necessary to try to get to the bottom of who or what, exactly, he is. So we rounded up all the best Reddit theories on Castle Rock's greatest mystery. Keep reading to find out The Kid's possible origin story. It might just hit closer to home for leading man Henry than you ever guessed.