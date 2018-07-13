Carrie herself, Sissy Spacek, and Togetherness’ Melanie Lynskey, as a very special person from Henry’s past with her own very special history, also turn in great performances, but the problem with Castle Rock is that it lacks stakes. Are we supposed to be worried about the deadly, decades-old mystery surrounding Henry? Or whatever less-than-angelic forces may be at work when it comes to Skarsgård’s gaunt, wide-eyed prisoner? Or is the point here to simply marvel at the general sense of fatal foreboding that seems to be in the very soil of Castle Rock? In the four episodes of Castle Rock made available to critics, the answers to those questions never truly materialize. Without that kind of basic understanding, it’s difficult to truly commit to any puzzle-bound thriller.