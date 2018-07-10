Castle Rock begins the way a lot of stories do: A mysterious stranger comes to town. In the cast of this series, that stranger is none other than Bill Skarsgard, who also played the clown in It. In the first official trailer for the series, a woman asks, "Young man, who are you? What's your name?"
He won't give her an answer.
His arrival in Castle Rock, a fictional creation of author Stephen King, sets forth the unravelling of a lot of mysteries. Namely, why is Castle Rock so creepy? Why are there so many deaths in this town? And why, for the love of all that is good, did Bill Skarsgard suddenly materialize in the basement of the Shawshank penitentiary?
All these are questions Castle Rock will answer slowly, dreadfully, and masterfully. The series, which also stars Sissy Spacek, Andre Holland, and Melanie Lynskey, will arrive on Hulu on July 25. Watch the first full official trailer, below.
