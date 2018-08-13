Is it just me, or is it cold in here? Because these new photos from Netflix's upcoming Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina are, well, chilling. The last time we saw the Archie character on our screens, it was back in the 90s on CBS. In that particular adaptation, Sabrina's (Melissa Joan Hart) magical foibles were about as scary as a 99 cent Halloween witch hat, but Netflix's take on the character looks like it will actually keep you up at night.
Played by Kiernan Shipka, 2018's Sabrina has spun off of Riverdale and continued to spin right into the supernatural. While we haven't seen much besides the teaser Netflix released, these forest photos show the titular character adventuring in the woods and, it appears, participating in the dark Baptism of Sabrina.
Advertisement
Notably, this photo gives us a look at the bigger cast. From left to right, we see Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood," Shipka as Sabrina, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman, and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as "The Weird Sisters."
Still no official look at my favourite character, Salem the cat, but these new shots are definitely enough to tide me over for now. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix October 26.
Advertisement