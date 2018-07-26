Will A Bad Reference Ruin Your Job Prospects?

If you find that your references aren't adding to the strength of your application, it might be time to get some new references. "Essentially, you just have to move on," explained Swan. "If it feels like someone has given you a poor recommendation, you just have to go with someone else." Find former colleagues or managers who can help you put your best foot forward. Stay in touch, and tell them about the jobs you're looking at so they know how to best speak to your experience. If they seem to be hesitant to give you a reference, you can find someone else who will be excited to talk you up to a potential future employer.