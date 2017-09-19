The Step-By-Step Guide To Getting A Bomb Reference

If you didn't get the job, don't ghost your reference out of embarrassment. One person getting a job always means that many other people didn't. Your turn will come. Getting to the reference stage means you came very close to landing the position, so take the opportunity to thank your interviewers again, ask if they can share any feedback or information about what led to their decision, and consider sharing some of that intel with your reference to see if they have any suggestions or advice — especially if they were a former boss.