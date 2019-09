The Step-By-Step Guide To Getting A Bomb Reference

Contrary to some advice , you don't have to always ask for a reference in person. (Depending on where your work has taken you, you might no longer live in the same state — or country — as a previous employer, making that rule unfeasible.) You should, however, do your best to give your references adequate notice. Don't ask someone to serve as a reference with a turnaround of one day or two. And don't list someone as a reference without asking them first. If they agree, they may need time to recap your previous work in order to give you the best recommendation possible.