Why We Trust Celebrity Health Advice — Even When It's Wrong

When we look at celebrities, there's a psychological phenomenon at play called "self-conception," Dr. Hoffman said. The gist is that we're drawn to celebrities who seem to match how we perceive ourselves — or, at least, how we imagine the best versions of ourselves. So, if you think that Gwyneth Paltrow is the perfect picture of health and wellness, then you'll try to copy and paste all the ridiculous things that she does into your own life. Or if you prefer Chrissy Teigen's laissez faire approach to health trends, then you'll probably try to replicate her mindset. This might sound obvious, but it's what makes the influencer-driven health and wellness world that we live in so complex.