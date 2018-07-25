Castle Rock is a confounding show. Someone might be the devil. Someone might be both psychic and a murderer. Everyone’s memories are terrifying. But, it’s not like anyone should be surprised by all of this New England chaos, as the brand new Hulu show is born from the Stephen King universe. Of course everything in Castle Rock, Maine, is nightmarish.
So, if you’re intrigued by the mysteries of Castle Rock, this one’s for you. We put together a handy guide to the horror thriller’s biggest mysteries, from whatever is going on with Bill Skarsgard’s haunting, possibly Satanic unnamed prisoner character to the twisty past of Henry Deavers (André Holland). Keep reading for all of the answers to your most burning questions. Yes, even the ones about Molly Strand, possible killer (Melanie Lynskey).