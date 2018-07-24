Babylon Berlin was part of the European-mystery-with-subtitles TV boom of early 2018, and now it's getting a season 3. The first two seasons were shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK, and now X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky, and Beta Film have confirmed that shooting for season 3 will begin this autumn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Writers and directors Henk Handloegten and Achim von Borries are planning ten new episodes that will apparently take place in the early 1930s, with Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries renewing their original roles.
Back in Germany, its home country, THR reports that it had the most successful start of any series in the territory behind Game Of Thrones. It also earned five German Television Awards, including Best Drama Series. Colour us excited.
