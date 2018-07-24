The Best Netflix Show You’re Not Watching Just Got Renewed

Babylon Berlin was part of the Netflix European-mystery-with-subtitles boom of early 2018, and now it's getting a season 3. The first two seasons were scooped up by Netflix and released all at once earlier this year, and now X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky, and Beta Film have confirmed that shooting for season 3 will begin this fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's still unknown if the season, which will be shooting in Berlin, will join the episodes currently on Netflix.
Writers and directors Henk Handloegten and Achim von Borries are planning ten new episodes that will apparently take place in the early 1930s, with Volker Bruch and Liv Lisa Fries renewing their original roles.
We've reached out to Netflix about their plans for season three of the show, as well as any details about the show's popularity overseas. Back in Germany, its home country, THR reports that it had the most successful start of any series in the territory behind Game Of Thrones. It also earned five German Television Awards, including Best Drama Series. If it doesn't come back to Netflix, flights to Germany aren't that expensive, right?
