But so many things had to go horrifically wrong before those 10 women, from Suzanne Warren (Uzo Aduba) and Taystee Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) to Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), found themselves in that very tense position. Keep reading for a crash course in all the events you need to know to understand OITNB season 6, including all the details on what happened to season villain Desi Piscatella (Brad William Henke).