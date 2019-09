The return of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black is nigh — the brand new, shockingly dark season 6 premieres Friday 27th July. That is mere days away. While that fact might bring joy to the hearts of the prison dramedy’s loyal fans, it may also induce a little bit of panic. After all, the streaming series last aired new episodes well over a year ago in early June 2017. And, that long-ago fifth season was decidedly as messy as the three-day riot it centred around.