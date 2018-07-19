The return of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black is nigh — the brand new, shockingly dark season 6 premieres Friday 27th July. That is mere days away. While that fact might bring joy to the hearts of the prison dramedy’s loyal fans, it may also induce a little bit of panic. After all, the streaming series last aired new episodes well over a year ago in early June 2017. And, that long-ago fifth season was decidedly as messy as the three-day riot it centred around.
It’s likely fans are wondering what happened, why it happened, and why they have a lot of very stressful memories of their favourite characters trapped in an empty in-ground pool. Well, that’s because 10 beloved inmates ended the season awaiting the horrors of an imminent sorta-SWAT team attack from the inside of an empty in-ground pool.
But so many things had to go horrifically wrong before those 10 women, from Suzanne Warren (Uzo Aduba) and Taystee Jefferson (Danielle Brooks) to Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), found themselves in that very tense position. Keep reading for a crash course in all the events you need to know to understand OITNB season 6, including all the details on what happened to season villain Desi Piscatella (Brad William Henke).
After watching the entire batch of new episodes, believe us, this is exactly the walk down memory lane you're going to need.